Multiple rounds of storms starting Friday afternoon

3 THINGS TO KNOW



In the 90s today

Stormy Friday evening through Monday night

Severe weather possible this weekend

FORECAST

You might feel a little muggy if you head outside this morning. Temps already kick off in the 60s as we're waking up, plus we've got some more moisture to work with thanks to those southerly wind gusts from yesterday, causing us to feel a bit sticky!

Friday looks hot with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 90s. It will be a drier heat. Winds will be calmer, around 10-20 mph. We have a chance at a few isolated storms developing around 5-6pm Friday evening across Omaha and southeast Nebraska. These storms will be capable of large hail and frequent lightning.

More storms are likely over this upcoming weekend, and could come with a few rounds of severe weather. Saturday will be partly cloudy and dry for most of the day, with rain chances becoming more likely after 3-4pm, and continuing through the evening. These Saturday storms will be capable of large hail and damaging winds. Overnight storms may be strong, but the severe weather threat looks low Saturday night.

After some morning dry weather, thunderstorms on Sunday could develop as early as 3pm, continuing through evening. These Sunday storms may be capable of all severe storm hazards.

More severe weather is now likely on Monday, where all severe storm hazards are possible.

A cold front is expected to sweep through Omaha early Tuesday morning, leaving the region drier and cooler with highs in the low 70s Tuesday through Thursday.

Rainfall amounts could total around 0.50" to 1.50" from now through next Monday, May 18th.

FRIDAY

Sunny & Hot

Little Muggy

High: 93

Wind: S 10-20

FRIDAY NIGHT

Stormy

Strong Winds

Low: 63

Wind: SE 10-15

SATURDAY

Breezy

Evening Storms

High: 89

Wind: S 10-20

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