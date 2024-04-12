Near-Record Heat Could Help Fuel Severe Storms

The wind will be a lot lighter today, around 10-20 mph, lowering the wildfire risk. It will also be mostly sunny and warmer, with highs in the upper 60s.

We will cool off into the mid 40s for Saturday morning.

Summer heat moves in over the weekend with near-record high temperatures. Saturday will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Sunday will also be mostly sunny as we push into the upper 80s with less wind.

The heat continues Monday with upper 80s, but it will start to get breezy again. In the afternoon, we'll start dodging a few spotty storms, with more storms moving in during the evening and night. Some of these storms could be strong to severe. As we go through the weekend, we'll get a better idea of how likely severe storms will be and where that threat is most likely.

Rain and storms will continue at times Tuesday, cooling us off into the low 70s for the afternoon. We likely dry out Tuesday night.

Wednesday will be in the upper 60s with a mix of sun and clouds, but another system could throw a few spotty showers at us in the second half of the day.

We keep cooling off Thursday with upper 50s and some extra wind.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 68

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Not as Chilly

Low: 44

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 86

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 88

