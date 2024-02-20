Near-Record Warmth... But How Long Can it Last?

With the help of a lot of sunshine and winds out of the south around 15-25 mph pumping in warmer weather, we will reach near-record highs this afternoon! Omaha could fall just shy of the record of 67 set in 1930.

The wind will be lighter tonight, and it won't get as chilly as recent mornings. It looks like Wednesday will start in the low 30s.

The warm weather continues Wednesday, even with more clouds mixed in with the sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

A weak cold front will cool us off a bit the rest of the workweek, but it looks like we stay dry as it moves in. Thursday will be breezy as the cooler weather blows in, but it only holds us back into the mid 50s, still about 15 degrees above average.

Friday will also be breezy as we warm into the mid 50s with mostly sunny skies.

After our little stretch of "cooler" weather, we spend the weekend warming up even more. Saturday will be in the mid 60s, then we jump into the upper 60s for Sunday.

It's not a guarantee, but we could hit 70 for the first time this year in Omaha on Monday!

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 66

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Not as Chilly

Low: 32

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warm

High: 64

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 55

