Nearing 50 again to start your workweek

Those attending and hosting football watch parties can expect dry, but cool weather for grilling, in the 30s. Temperatures will be near freezing by the end of the big game, which you can watch here on KMTV 3 News Now! Lows tonight will drip in the mid 20s.

Heading into the workweek, we begin a warming trend with highs on Monday in the upper 40s and mostly sunny skies. We could even run at 50 degrees on Tuesday, but we should stay shy of 50 with more sunshine.

Valentine's Day will be warmer than previous years with temperature in the upper 40s and plenty of sunshine. Evening temperatures will be in the 30s, if you have plans that evening.

We all knew the warmer weather would not last forever. A cold front passes through the area on Thursday, bringing a cooldown and a return to below-average temperatures heading into next weekend.

Also, some precipitation chances on Friday and Saturday, which should just be rain as it will be too warm for snow at this time.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Chilly

Low: 26

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 47

TUESDAY

Partly Sunny

Warmer

High: 49

