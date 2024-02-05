Nearing 60 Midweek, and Another Rain Chance

ICE JAM THREAT: Ice continues to break up and move along the Platte, Elkhorn, and Loup Rivers, causing ice jams over the weekend. This threat will continue this week, so keep an eye on water levels if you live along these rivers.

FORECAST: Skies stay mostly clear overnight, but some patchy areas of fog will be possible, as we drop into the upper 20s.

Tuesday starts with a lot of sunshine, but we'll see a few more clouds in the afternoon. The warm-up continues with highs in the mid 50s, putting us about 20 degrees above average.

Wednesday will be windy and warmer, with temperatures flirting with 60 degrees. It will be mostly cloudy with some spotty rain to dodge late in the day, but most of us stay dry. Winds could gust up to 35mph at times.

Rain will be possible heading into Wednesday night, so we may have to dodge a few lingering spotty rain showers early and late Thursday, but a lot of the day looks dry and partly sunny. It stays warm and windy with highs in the upper 50s.

The wind won't be as strong Friday, but it still looks breezy. We'll start to see a little more sunshine to end the workweek, but it will also be cooler, with upper 40s Friday afternoon.

We'll continue the cool-down over the weekend, falling back to slightly above average (instead of WAY above average). Saturday will be in the mid 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday looks mostly cloudy with low 40s and a slight rain chance.

