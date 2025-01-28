Nearing a record high Tuesday, much-needed rain later this week

Tuesday will be a very mild January day with even warmer conditions than yesterday. Morning temperatures will start in the 20s,followed by a run for nearly hitting 60 this afternoon with lots of sunshine. The wind will be breezy again for the afternoon, but should settle a bit for the evening.

Omaha's record high for Tuesday is 59 degrees, set in 2015.

Slightly cooler weather moves in on Wednesday, but we keep the sunshine, with highs near 50.

After cooling off Wednesday, we're back into the upper 40s and low 50s on Thursday with a partly cloudy sky. Some light rain may try to clip the Nebraska/Kansas border heading into Thursday evening but could hold off until Thursday night.

Scattered rain showers will be possible heading into Friday morning as a storm system moves in from the south. Locations south of Omaha will have the highest chance of getting rain. Like the winter storm a couple of weeks ago, this rain event may have a sharp north cut-off in totals. Right now areas south of I-80 have the best chance of seeing some decent rain totals (up to 1").

This scattered rain will continue throughout Friday. Skies will be cloudy, with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. All precipitation should exit the region by Friday night.

The weekend will be drier, but cooler with highs in the 40s Saturday and Sunday.

The warmer weather this week, combined with the small rain chance for Friday, could promote some increased ice movement along the Platte and Elkhorn Rivers. This could increase the risk of ice jams, so stay tuned to the forecast for anyone with interests along the river. Ice jams are possible along the Missouri, but no flooding is expected.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 59

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Not as Cold

Low: 28

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

A Touch Cooler

High: 50

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Late PM Rain South

High: 51

