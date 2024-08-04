Nearing Triple Digits in Omaha, But Heat Relief is on the Way

Sunday will be an even warmer day, reaching the mid to upper 90s under sunny skies. The air will be somewhat drier in the afternoon, so heat indices will top out only near 100. Just like on Saturday, there will be a breezy southwest wind.

We start out next week with one more very hot day, before things cool down. Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s, to near triple digits. It will be a breezy day, but we do get a cold front to move through the region heading into Monday evening. No rain is anticipated with this front.

Cooler air will finally return to Nebraska and Iowa on Tuesday. The wind will be breezy, but out from the north, and highs will only reach the low to mid 80s under sunny skies.

A few clouds will mix in with our sunshine on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s. Scattered rain showers will be possible heading into Wednesday night.

Some spotty rain may linger into Thursday and Friday, but we should get plenty of dry time. Temperatures will continue to cool later in the week, down in the low 80s.

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy & Hot

High: 97

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Staying Warm

Low: 73

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy & Hot

High: 98

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy & Cooler

High: 85

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.