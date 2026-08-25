Nebraska drought update: wet August brings relief, but 77% of state still in drought

Nearly 6 inches of rain recorded at Eppley Airfield this August has ended drought conditions in Omaha and eased them across eastern Nebraska — but 77% of the state remains in some form of drought, according to the latest Drought Monitor update.

The rainfall has had a noticeable impact on local vegetation.

Damon Rath, who works at Mulhalls Nursery, has certainly noticed the changes.

"Things have exploded for gardens for sure. It's a lot more. Everything is growing a lot faster."

Despite the wet August, Omaha is still running more than 3 inches behind its yearly rainfall average.

The drought's effects have been widespread. According to the USDA, as of July, 86 of Nebraska's 93 counties have declared disaster areas due to drought.

The Climate Prediction Center's seasonal outlook favors continued drought improvement in Nebraska heading into fall.

However, experts caution against complacency, even with the recent rainfall.

"Rain is certainly good in the short term, but in longer term patterns, I would say matter more than the short term," Rath said.

Rath recommends checking soil moisture, making sure plants are getting water in drier areas, and considering a rain garden to manage runoff, so that if a dry period returns, gardens are better positioned to survive.

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