Next cold front will bring rain to very few neighborhoods

The wind will pick up out of the south today, blowing in warmer weather. Highs will be in the mid 70s with a few clouds in the second half of the day. A cold front arrives Thursday evening, helping to kick off a few spotty showers and storms. Most of the rain will be south and east of Omaha. The rain will move out of the region by midnight.

Skies will clear overnight, but it will stay a little breezy into Friday morning as we drop into the mid 40s.

The wind will lighten up for Friday afternoon, but thanks to the cold front, highs will only be in the mid 60s with mostly sunny skies.

The coldest morning coming up will be Saturday with mid 30s. The afternoon will be cool, but near average, with highs in the mid 60s and a lot of sunshine.

It gets breezy and warmer again Sunday with low 70s.

The wind continues to get stronger Monday, which should blow in enough warm air to push us into the low 80s with the help of mostly sunny skies.

It will still be warm and breezy Tuesday with upper 70s.

A cold front arrives late Tuesday, which could kick off a few spotty showers, but widespread rain doesn't look too promising.

Wednesday will be cooler with low 60s and a few clouds.

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

Spotty Evening Rain

High: 74

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clearing Skies

Breezy

Low: 44

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler

High: 64

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cool

High: 64

