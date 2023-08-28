Nice start to the workweek

Monday will be a little warmer, but still close to average for this time of year. Highs will be in the mid 80s with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Tonight will be mostly clear with low humidity and light wind, all adding up to a comfortable start to Tuesday. We will cool off into the low 60s in Omaha, but many spots will drop into the upper 50s. That's cool enough to open some winds before bed!

As winds shift out of the north Tuesday, wildfire smoke will start to move in from Canada, likely staying with us through Wednesday. This will make for smoky skies and lower air quality at times.

With the exception of the smoke, it will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a high in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will also be mostly sunny with mid 80s.

We keep the cool mornings and seasonable afternoons going Thursday with a lot of sunshine and highs in the mid 80s.

We kick off another heat wave Friday as temperatures push back above average. Highs will be in the low 90s with a lot of sunshine.

The dry, sunny weather continues over the weekend as we keep pushing higher through the 90s each afternoon.

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

A Little Muggy

High: 86

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Comfy

Low: 62

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Smoky

High: 87

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Smoky

High: 85

