Nice start to the workweek

We started to get a lot more comfortable on Sunday, and we will stay nice the next few days.

Monday will be mostly sunny and a touch cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

We cool off into the mid 50s overnight, but a few foggy areas are possible into the Tuesday morning commute.

It gets even a little more comfortable on Tuesday! Highs will be in the mid 70s with a lot of sunshine.

Wednesday will be in the upper 70s and mostly sunny.

We start to heat up a little faster in the second half of the week. Thursday will be in the low 80s.

Stronger wind will pump in even warmer weather Friday, helping all of our sunshine get us into the upper 80s.

Saturday will be flirting with 90, making for a hot day in Lincoln for the Huskers game.

We pull back the heat a little Sunday, but temperatures stay above average, in the mid 80s.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfortable

High: 79

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Foggy Areas

Low: 55

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfortable

High: 76

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfortable

High: 77

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.