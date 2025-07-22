No issue heating up Wednesday, a cold front and storms Wednesday night/Thursday

A dangerous combination of heat and humidity is expected for the next two days. Take it easy when outside and stay hydrated. Check on your older friends, neighbors, and family members to make sure they are staying cool and safe.

Thanks to more cloud cover today, temperatures only made it into the upper 80s, which is where temperatures will stay for much of the evening under clear skies. We drop into the mid 70s for Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and breezy, leaving no cloud cover to prevent the heat like recent days. Highs will be in the mid 90s, and the humitiy will remain high. This will make it feel closer to 107 in Omaha.

A few spotty showers and storms will start to push into areas northwest of Omaha heading into Wednesday evening as a cold front approaches the area. A couple of these storms could be strong to severe. The storms will push farther southeast towards the metro Wednesday night, but they will be weakening as we go later into the night. They will push southeast of I-80 overnight.

Some of the rain will continue into Thursday morning as the cold front passes through. Another round of showers and storms will develop in the afternoon and last through Thursday evening. Thanks to the clouds and rain around Omaha, highs will only be in the mid 80s.

Friday could come with a few leftover spotty pockets of rain, but more of us will be dry. It will be partly cloudy with upper 80s.

The weekend is looking mostly sunny, hot and humid. Saturday will be in the low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday will be mostly sunny with mid to upper 90s. The heat index could be higher than 105 in the afternoon.

Next week likely starts out hot, with upper 90s on Monday, followed by a drop into either the upper 80s or low 90s, depending on the arrival of a cold front and storms by Tuesday.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Warm

Low: 76

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

Storms Late

High: 96

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain and Storms

High: 85

