Not as cold or windy as yesterday, but the wind returns tomorrow

Not as cold or windy today

Windy on Friday with gusts up to 50 mph

A Frigid Saturday, in the teens

It's not as cold or windy as it was yesterday. Highs this Thursday reach into the low 40s with a mostly cloudy sky. Though there still is a breeze, its lighter than yesterday or tomorrow.

A cold front will reach Omaha midday Friday, bringing another shot of cold air into the region. Temperatures will slowly drop through the day, from the low 30s in the morning to the 20s in the afternoon, we bottom out at 8 degrees by Saturday morning.

The front will also bring strong north winds at 40-50 mph. This wind may be even stronger across central Nebraska. We could see a few spotty snow showers on Friday and Friday night. Brief reductions in visibility with the wind are possible. Accumulations appear to only be around a dusting at this time.

This weekend will be even colder with some sunshine and gusty winds up to 40mph on Saturday and highs in the 10s. We drop into the single digits again by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be a little warmer, breezy, and closer to normal with highs near 30 degrees.

The weather appears to be more of the same next week. Monday will be in the mid-20s, and Tuesday will have highs in the low to mid-30s. Some rain and snow may be possible by the end of next week.

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 44

Wind: S 10-20

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Steady Temps

Low: 31

Wind: NW 5-10

FRIDAY

Cloudy

Windy

Some Snow Showers

PM Temp: 26

Wind: NW 25-45

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cold & Windy

High: 14

Wind: S 25-40

