Not as hot, but still hot and humid

We have a few more spotty showers to dodge this morning and into the lunch hour, but most of us will stay dry. Then, we'll start to mix in more sunshine with our clouds this afternoon. Thanks to a weak cold front, it won't be as hot today. After hitting 100 in Omaha the last two afternoons, today will be in the low 90s.

This evening, around 7p.m. or later, scattered storms will push north into southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri. A couple of these storms could be strong enough for some hail and strong wind, but most of them should stay below severe levels. The storms will weaken and break apart as they push towards I-80 early tonight.

By the Wednesday morning commute, we'll be down to a few spotty leftover showers to dodge with upper 60s. The sunshine quickly takes over by late morning, and we'll be hot and humid the rest of the day. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday will be in the upper 80s before a stronger cold front arrives later in the day. It will kick off widespread rain and storms across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. The rain could start as early as the afternoon but becomes more likely for the evening and night. A couple of the storms could be strong to severe.

Behind the cold front, cooler and less humid weather blows in! Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

The lower humidity will make for comfortable afternoons this weekend and cooler mornings. Saturday starts in the upper 50s, then we warm into the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon.

Even cooler weather blows in Sunday, holding us back to about 80 degrees with a lot of sunshine.

The nice weather continues for Labor Day with upper 70s and mostly sunny skies.

TUESDAY

Isolated A.M. Rain

Partly Cloudy

High: 91

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Low: 69

WEDNESDAY

Isolated A.M. Rain

Mostly Sunny

High: 92

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain and Storms

High: 88

