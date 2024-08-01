Not as Hot for Storm Cleanup

There is a huge amount of storm cleanup that will continue Thursday, and thankfully, the heat and humidity won't be as bad as recent afternoons. Highs in Omaha will be near 90 degrees, but most of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa will be in the upper 80s. The humidity will make it feel like the mid 90s late in the day. We stay dry with a lot of sunshine.

Tonight will be mostly clear as we cool off into the upper 60s for Friday morning.

We stay mostly sunny and dry as cleanup continues Friday, but it will be a little hotter. More spots will join Omaha in the low 90s.

Temperatures continue to climb over the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with mid 90s, but the humidity will make it feel closer to 100.

The mid 90s continue Monday with a lot of sunshine.

Then, a weak cold front arrives to drop us in the low 90s for Tuesday.

As cooler weather continues to blow in Wednesday, even Omaha may be able to keep temperatures below 90 for a full day.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Not as Humid

High: 90

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Comfortable

Low: 68

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Not as Humid

High: 92

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

A Touch Warmer

High: 94

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.