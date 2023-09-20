Not as hot midweek

It won't be as hot today, but it will be muggier. Highs will be in the low 80s with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Like recent nights, there will be some isolated storms to dodge tonight, although a lot of us stay dry. We will cool off into the upper 50s Thursday morning.

Thursday will also be muggy and partly cloudy with low 80s. A few more isolated storms will be in the region at night.

Friday will be near 80 degrees. Most of the day will be dry, but thunderstorms become more likely at night. A couple of these could be strong to severe.

A couple more rounds of storms are expected Saturday. Between them, there will likely be multiple hours of dry weather, but it's too early to say if that dry time will be before or during the Huskers game in Lincoln. A few of these storms could have enough energy to become severe. It will also be breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

There could be a couple leftover spotty showers to dodge on Sunday, but most of the day will be dry. It will be nice, with highs in the mid 70s.

Spotty rain becomes less common through the first half of next week, letting in more sunshine. We'll stay in the mid 70s Monday and Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Muggy

High: 83

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Storms

Low: 59

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Muggy

High: 81

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms Late

High: 80

