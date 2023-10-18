Not as Nice Midweek

Thanks to a morning cold front, this afternoon will be partly cloudy, breezy, and a little cooler. Highs will be in the upper 60s as we dodge some hit and miss light rain.

We'll have to dodge a few more areas of light rain tonight, but we're dry by the Thursday morning commute. We cool off into the low 50s.

Thursday starts with some leftover clouds, but they clear to make way for a mostly sunny afternoon. The wind won't be as strong, but you'll still notice it. Highs will be in the upper 60s for a lot of cities, but places west of Omaha should easily make it into the 70s.

The great weather returns Friday with a lot of sunshine and highs in the mid 70s.

We cool off a little over the weekend, but it will still be nice with a lot of sunshine. Saturday will be in the upper 60s, then we drop into the mid 60s on Sunday. There will also be some scattered rain to dodge late Sunday.

Monday will be breezy and a little warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

Tuesday will be closer to 70 with a few more clouds and another chance for some rain.

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Showers

Breezy

High: 68

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Showers

Breezy

Low: 50

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Near Average

High: 68

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Above Average

High: 75

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.