Off and on rain continues, temps remain comfy!

3 Things to Know



More rain today into Friday

Super comfy temps!

Warming up over weekend

Forecast

Some of those roads may be a little wet on your morning commute, that's just due to some spotty showers we're seeing mainly across the metro! Temps remain comfy - some might call them cool!

More widespread rainfall is expected to move into the area later in the day on Thursday. If you enjoyed yesterday's temperatures, we'll see a similar high this afternoon with the upper 70s!

The greatest chance for all of us to see rain will be later Thursday night into Friday morning. This rainfall could last all the way into Friday midday. In total, many south of I-80 in southeastern Nebraska could see upwards of 1.0" to 2.0" of rainfall. Those north of the interstate may only see up to 0.25" of rain.

By the time the weekend rolls in, it starts to get hot again. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s, feeling like 95. This will be followed by more heat on Sunday and Monday with highs in the upper 90s, feeling 105-110.

We should start to see this heat pull back a bit around either Tuesday or Wednesday, and there may be some rain around the end of next week as well.

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

High: 77

Wind: N 5-10

THURSDAY NIGHT

Rainy

Cool!

Low: 63

Wind: S 5-10

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Morning Showers

High: 79

Wind: S 5-15

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