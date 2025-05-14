Omaha cools off Thursday and Friday, more storms possible next week

It will be a warm and breezy evening with temperatures holding in the 70s and 80s for much of the night.

After 9pm, a line of storms will move into northeast Nebraska ahead of our next cold front. The storms could be strong enough to produce damaging wind and small hail. The storms will weaken and fall apart as they try to expand into western Iowa. There's a good chance now that Omaha and neighborhoods south of Omaha are dry tonight. But, the chance is low at an isolated pop-up storm overnight.

Thursday will start in the mid 60s. As the cold front pushes through in the first half of the day, a couple isolated pockets of rain could pop up, but most of us will be dry. It will be windy in the afternoon as cooler and less muggy weather blows in. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s with some good sunshine.

The wind won't be as strong Friday, but it will still be a bit breezy at times with upper 70s and mostly sunny skies.

Saturday will be in the upper 70s with a lot of sunshine. Sunday will also be in the upper 70s with a couple clouds and only a slim chance for rain.

An area of low pressure will move into the Heartland on Monday, bringing a good chance for widespread rain and storms, which could continue at times Tuesday. This will bring a little more wind and highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

North of Omaha

Breezy

Low: 66

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Isolated Rain

Windy

High: 81

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 78

