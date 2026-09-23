Omaha's 2026 Fall Foliage Outlook

Fall is here, and along with it comes one of the season's most anticipated natural displays, the changing of the leaves.

According to ExploreFall.com, 2026 is expected to be an average year for foliage. However, due to a warm summer, the color change may be delayed by a couple of days.

But why do leaves change color at all?

Let’s start with a middle school science class lesson. Two main factors contribute to the fall colors: Daylight and temperature.

As the days get shorter and the weather gets colder, photosynthesis occurs less frequently, so plants shed their excess chlorophyll. Chlorophyll is what gives the leaves their green color. With less chlorophyll, the other chemicals in the leaf take over and produce its various colors. These chemical combinations vary between tree species, which is why the range of colors in the fall is so diverse.

Color changes should start becoming noticeable around late September. Foliage will then peak in the last week of October before going past peak in November, according to current fall forecasts.

Since most of the foliage outcome is set by summer conditions, it is difficult to tell what impact, if any, the recent wet period this September will have on the leaves.