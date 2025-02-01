One last warm day before winter returns next week

Despite being a bit colder today and cloudy, our warmer stretch of weather continues into the weekend. Overnight, we drop into the low 30s to start our Sunday.

We will have one final warm day on Sunday with highs reaching the upper 50s. The sun will be back, and the wind will be lighter.

Winter comes back starting Monday with highs near 40 and lows in the teens. It will be breezy from the north, helping to bring in the colder weather.

The clouds return Tuesday as we get colder, highs will be in the mid 30s.

A few raindrops or snowflakes are possible on Wednesday, but most of us stay dry. Highs on Wednesday will hold in the mid 30s.

The sun comes back by late week, but the cold weather continues with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens.

More small rain or snow chances come Saturday.

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Groundhog Day

High: 58

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Above Average

Low: 31

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Colder

High: 40

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Colder

High: 34

