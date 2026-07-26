One more day of extreme heat for Nebraska and Iowa

3 Things to Know



One more day of extreme heat

Increasing chance of late-week storms

End of next week will be a little cooler

Forecast

It's extremely hot in the Omaha region this afternoon. Highs have breached the triple digits, with heat indices as high as 115-120 degrees. There won't be much relief overnight as temperatures only fall into the low 80s.

A few storms could develop over central & northeast Nebraska this evening. Not everyone will see a storm, but given the atmosphere, any storm could produce some 60-80 mph winds. We will be dry along & south of I-80.

Monday could be a third day in a row of 100+ degree heat, with a third day of heat indices going above 110 degrees. It's important to check on vulnerable populations, as exposure to repeated days of extreme heat can add a lot of heat stress to the body.

We begin to pull away from the high heat on Tuesday, but it's still hot as temperatures climb into the low 90s. We hold in the low 90s on Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday may bring our next chance at rain and storms. As of now, it looks like they will be scattered, but that can change in the coming days. Depending on how many storms there are, Thursday's high may be kept cooler, in the 80s.

We continue to see seasonally hot weather into the weekend with highs in the upper 80s to around 90.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Very Warm

Low: 82

Wind: SE 5-15

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Dangerous Heat

High: 104

Heat Index: 112-118

Wind: N 5-10

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Not As Hot

High: 91

Wind: NE 10-15

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 94

Wind: SE 5-10

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