One more day of heat before storms and cooler weather arrive

The dangerous heat and humidity continue the next two days. If you have to be outside, take it easy and stay hydrated. Continue to check on your older neighbors, friends, and family members to make sure they are staying cool and safe. Remember, heat is normally the number one weather-related killer in the country each year.

This will be a very warm evening and the humidity will make it feel like 100 out through 9pm. A line of severe storms will track through southern South Dakota and Minnesota later this evening and tonight. The southern edge of this line could bring 60+ MPH wind to a few of our Northeast Nebraska and Northwest Iowa neighborhoods overnight.

The high humidity keeps us warm overnight, only cooling into the mid 70s for Tuesday morning.

Tuesday afternoon will be hot and humid with a few more clouds popping up in the afternoon. Most of eastern Nebraska will be in the low to mid 90s, and western Iowa will see more upper 80s to low 90s. A cold front will start to move into northeast Nebraska in the afternoon, which should keep neighborhoods there in the 80s.

As the cold front pushes southeast, a few spotty storms will start to form along it Tuesday night. Storms will become more likely overnight and into Wednesday morning. The storms will come with a small severe weather threat with the main concern being damaging wind, along with the heavy rain and lightning.

Some of the rain could continue into the afternoon, helping to keep us mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs will be in the upper 70s Wednesday.

The humidity finally starts to fall Thursday, but it will still be muggy. It stays cooler with upper 70s and mostly cloudy skies.

Friday will also be mostly cloudy with upper 70s.

The upper 70s continue Saturday with a little more sunshine.

The second half of the weekend will be a touch warmer with low 80s and a mix of sun and clouds, and maybe a chance for rain on Sunday.

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Humid

Storms North of Omaha

Low: 76

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Storms After 4 PM

High: 95

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain & Storms

High: 78

