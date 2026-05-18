One more stormy afternoon before cool down

3 THINGS TO KNOW

Final round of severe weather this afternoon

A pleasant week follows the storms

More rain, not storms, late week

FORECAST

Waking up after the passage of Sunday’s severe storms has left us with some damp conditions and possibly a few tree limbs down.

Monday appears to be another significant severe weather day as the cold front arrives. Storms will develop over southeast Nebraska after 2 p.m. and move northeast. The cold front will be very close to I-80, meaning the tornado risk in the Omaha metro may depend on where the front sets up. If the front moves faster, the tornado threat may remain just southeast of Omaha, but that is still too close to call.

Southeast of town, strong tornadoes are possible with any storms that develop, along with the risk for large hail and damaging winds. A line of storms develops later in the evening, still carrying the potential for all severe weather hazards, before exiting the area early Tuesday morning.

The storms should move out by Tuesday, and the passage of the stalled front will bring cooler temperatures by the middle of the week. Highs should remain in the lower 60s with much drier conditions.

With the cooler temperatures, overnight lows early Wednesday morning could allow for areas of frost under clear skies and light winds.

Later this week, Thursday and Friday warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s, with some chances for rain.

The weekend looks warmer and pleasant, with temperatures climbing back into the lower 80s by Sunday.

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Severe Storms

High: 70

Wind: SE 5-15

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Storms End early AM

Low: 47

Wind: SE 5-15

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cool and Dry

High: 61

Wind: NW 10-25

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cool

High: 63

Wind: CALM

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