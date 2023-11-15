One More Warm Day

For the middle of November, we stay pretty warm overnight, only cooling off into the upper 40s for Thursday morning.

It gets windy again Thursday, but it will still be very warm for this time of year. Highs will be in the upper 60s with more clouds moving in during the afternoon.

A cold front arrives Thursday evening and night, which could kick off a few spotty and light showers, but most of us stay dry.

Friday will be a lot cooler, but closer to average for the middle of November, with a high near 50. The wind will be much lighter, and we get a lot of sunshine.

We start to warm back up Saturday with a lot of sunshine and highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

Sunday likely starts dry, but scattered showers will move in midday, then continue at times the rest of the day. It will also be breezy and a little cooler with mid 50s.

The scattered rain continues at times Monday as the wind continues to blow in cooler weather. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

The last few raindrops could change into a few snowflakes Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday afternoon will be breezy and cooler with mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Getting Breezy

Low: 49

THURSDAY

Morning Sun

Afternoon Clouds

Windy

High: 68

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Colder

High: 50

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 60

