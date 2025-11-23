One more warm day before cold weather takes over this week

It's another warm & mostly sunny day for Sunday with highs in the low 60s. It's a good day to put up holiday decorations before it gets colder this week.

More rain is possible on Monday, and temperatures will also cool slightly, reaching the mid-50s.

Lingering rain will be around Tuesday morning, but we will dry out by the afternoon. Colder weather begins to push in behind the cold front, highs struggle to reach 50.

Some wraparound moisture on Wednesday could bring additional clouds to the area as temperatures continue to drop. Highs struggle to reach 40.

For the holiday, we will be eating in chilly weather with highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. This cold weather looks to continue into the weekend.

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warm

High: 61

Wind: SW 5-10

SUNDAY NIGHT

Increasing Clouds

Not as Chilly

Low: 45

Wind: SE 5-10

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

High: 55

Wind: NE 5-10

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cooler & Breezy

High: 47

Wind: NW 15-25

