Only near 80 with rain Friday, back in the 90s this weekend

It stays cloudy and humid this evening, and there may be a few spotty showers south of Omaha/I-80 this evening. We start Friday with mostly cloudy skies, near 70 degrees.

We stay mostly cloudy Friday with highs only in the low 80s, but it stays humid. A few spotty showers and storms will pop up again by late afternoon and continue into Friday evening. While most of the rain will be south of Omaha, there's a chance for a couple of showers to clip areas along the I-80 corridor late in the evening and at night.

We start to warm back up Saturday with upper 80s and a little more sunshine. An isolated shower or storm could pop up, but most of our neighborhoods will be dry.

Sunday looks hot and humid! We will push into the mid 90s with mostly sunny skies.

The mid 90s continue Monday with a lot of sunshine.

Tuesday will be in the low 90s with a few more clouds. With a cold front in the region, a few spotty showers and storms could pop up. The better chance for rain will be later into Tuesday night.

An even better chance for showers and storms will be on Wednesday, as cooler air begins to move into the region, which will drop us into the mid 80s.

By next Thursday, most of the rain will be out of the region, and skies will become partly cloudy. We'll start a stretch of cooler days where temperatures only reach the low 80s, which is cooler than average for the end of July/early August.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Muggy

Low: 70

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain/Storms

High: 81

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

High: 89

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

