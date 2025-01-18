Our cold snap has arrived, here is how cold it may get in the coming days

The cold snap has arrived this Saturday, with highs struggling to reach 20 after we made it to 50 degrees yesterday! Overnight, lows drop below 0 for the first time this year in Omaha (low: -1). With the wind overnight, wind chills could be as low as -25 by tomorrow morning.

The wind chill will probably remain below 0 throughout Sunday, while air temperatures reach 10 degrees. Despite the sun, it will be chilly.

To start the week (despite many being off for MLK Day), temperatures will be below 0, with wind chills as low as -20. Monday will be the coldest day, with a high of 9.

The coldest night comes Monday into Tuesday when temperatures drop to -6. Although the wind will be lighter, wind chills will still fall into the -20 to -10 range.

A "warming trend" begins Tuesday but stays cold with highs in the upper teens. However, lows get back above 0.

We are back to average January temperatures Wednesday into the end of the week with highs in the middle 30s and lows in the teens.

Except for some snow flurries on Wednesday or Thursday, we remain dry and snow-free throughout the week. A winter storm could bring accumulating snow to the Gulf Coast, meaning cities like Houston and New Orleans could have more snow this season than Omaha (1" at Eppley Airfield so far...)/

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Windy

Low: -1

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 10

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Calmer Wind

High: 9

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cold

High: 19

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.