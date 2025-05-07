Watch Now
Our low chance at rain leaves us tonight, very warm over the weekend

The below average rainfall pattern continues into next week
A chance at isolated rain showers tonight
A few pockets of isolated rain showers will be both north and south of the Omaha metro this evening, leaving the city mainly dry and partly cloudy tonight. Temperatures will cool into the low 50s

Thursday starts with a few clouds and temperatures in the mid 50s. The sunshine quickly takes over for the afternoon, but thanks to the weak cold front, highs will be in the mid 70s.

We stay mostly sunny Friday as we warm back up into the upper 70s.

Saturday will be in the low 80s with mostly sunny skies, making for some great weather in Council Bluffs for all the Celebrate C.B. fun!

Mother's Day will be mostly sunny and breezy with mid 80s.

Monday will also be mostly sunny and a little breezy with highs staying above 80.

The weather won't slow you down from voting in Omaha Tuesday. It will be mostly sunny, a little breezy, and warm with upper 80s.

