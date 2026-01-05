Patchy fog tonight, staying mild Tuesday and Wednesday

3 THINGS TO KNOW:



Mild weather begins this week

Rain & snow possible late this week

30 degree weather returns this weekend

FORECAST:

Patchy fog may develop overnight, mainly over western Iowa and perhaps far east Nebraska. Be careful of low visibility on the roads. This fog should lift fairly early in the morning, but it may linger in some spots for the morning commute. We'll start Tuesday in the low to mid 30s, mostly warm enough to prevent any freezing fog.

By Tuesday afternoon, we're back into sunshine with highs in the low 50s.

We reach the peak of the warmth on Wednesday with highs in the 50s and even some 60s! The record high for Omaha is 65, set in 2003. Lincoln may be a little closer to its record of 65, also set in 2003. Omaha will likely fall short of its record.

Clouds return before the start of Thursday, leading to a cloudy day. There is a chance at some rain, but we have pulled back slightly on the chances as the system now looks to mostly stay to the south of Omaha. It will be a little cooler out with highs near 50.

The best chance to see rain will be heading into Thursday night, where areas south of Omaha will see scattered rain showers. From Omaha and north, we you will see a spotty mix of rain and some snow mixing in once it gets cold enough.

This spotty mix of rain and snow may continue into Friday, before exiting the region Friday evening. Most will see less than 1" of snow from this rain/snow mix. Friday will be colder and breezy with highs in the upper 30s.

The weekend starts breezy, cloudy and colder with Saturday in the low 30s. Sunday will be less breezy, and a little warmer with returning sunshine and highs in the upper 30s.

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Patchy Fog

Low: 34

Wind: NW 5-10

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Mild

High: 53

Wind: NW 5-10

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 59

Wind: SW 5-10

