Pattern change brings warmer weather to Omaha in the lead-up to Christmas

3 THINGS TO KNOW:



Starting cold, but warming up for Friday

40s and 50s through the weekend into next week

Record highs probable on Christmas Day

FORECAST:

Friday morning is starting very cold with temperatures in the 10s across Nebraska and Iowa. The wind will be calm this morning, but will pick up again by the afternoon.

With the breeze, not as windy as yesterday, it helps to pull back in the warmer air. Thus, highs will soar into the mid-40s this afternoon.

The weekend sees a mix of clouds and sunshine with slightly above-average temperatures, especially at night. Saturday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-40s. Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the low to mid-40s.

The holiday week gets even warmer. Monday will be mostly sunny and breezy with mid-50s for highs!

Some extra cloud cover moves in for Tuesday and Wednesday, but we stay in the low 50s.

Christmas Day is Thursday, and Omaha's chance for a "white Christmas" appears near zero...However, we are looking at potential record highs! Right now, we should be near 60 degrees. The record high for Christmas Day is 57, set in 1946.

The next chance for any measurable precipitation would be the weekend after Christmas. Travel disruptions for the region appear low at this time.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

Breezy

High: 45

Wind: S 15-30

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Not as Cold

Low: 34

Wind: NW 10-15

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Above Average

High: 44

Wind: S 10-20

SUNDAY

Partly Sunny

Above Average

High: 44

Wind: S 5-15

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

