Ping pong ball-sized hail damages crops in Iowa during weekend storm

Posted at 8:27 AM, Sep 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-20 09:27:59-04

CARSON, Iowa. (KMTV) — In parts of Pottawattamie County, some are dealing with the remnants of hail damage from over the weekend.

On Monday, Meteorologist Caitlin Connell went out to Carson and Oakland and discovered crop and tree damage.

It's adding to the challenges of a dry summer and it's almost time for farmers to harvest.

She spoke with people in Oakland who took shelter from hail the size of ping-pong balls. That's nearly an inch-and-a-half in diameter.

That same storm produced even larger hail. There were reports of hail upwards of three-and-a-half inches! That's about the same diameter as a large apple.

