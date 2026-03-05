Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pleasant Thursday before a stormy Friday

While Thursday brings pleasant partly cloudy skies and temperatures, Thursday evening presents a stormy Friday, we're keeping an eye on severe risks
3 THINGS TO KNOW

  • Break in cloud coverage, warm Thursday
  • Thunderstorm chances late Thursday night, Friday
  • Dry and pleasant weekend

FORECAST

Some of us this morning under a dense fog advisory - those low level clouds don't seem to want to quit!

Luckily, we should see a break by this afternoon, allowing for some sunshine to peek through, and for temperatures to climb up to the 60s today!

Heading into Thursday evening, after 7-8pm, rain and a few thundershowers will begin to move in from the south, becoming scattered Thursday night. A few pockets of hail may be possible in these overnight thunderstorms.

After a wet start to Friday morning, we should see a few dry hours and some limited sunshine to get temperatures back in the upper 60s by early Friday afternoon before another round of showers and thunderstorms develop ahead of a cold front across eastern Nebraska. A few of these storms Omaha could reach severe levels in the afternoon if conditions are right. Rain will continue into Friday evening, clearing out late Friday night.

Things will dry out over the weekend and we see lots of sunshine. Temperatures will be in the 50s on Saturday, but bump back to the upper 60s for Sunday.

We start next week with sunshine and temps in the 70s on Monday, followed by more thunderstorms on Tuesday.

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Storms after 8pm

High: 63

Wind: S 10-15

THURSDAY NIGHT
Showers beginning

Warmer

Low: 51

Wind: SE 5-10

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Strong from 2-7pm

High: 68

Wind: S 15-25

