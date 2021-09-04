Pleasant weather continues

The rest of Saturday evening stays mild as we enjoy a bit of sunshine. We stay mostly cloud free through the night as temperatures fall into the 50s to start Sunday morning. A few more clouds will arrive in the morning hours with a small chance for an isolated shower or storm in the first half of Sunday, but most of us stay dry.

Sunday afternoon will be mostly sunny with very average temperatures for early September. We warm into the low 80s with even lower humidity.

Labor Day will be a little warmer, pushing into the mid 80s, but we keep it dry for your outdoor holiday plans.

We then drop back down into the low 80s for the middle of next week with a lot of sunshine before warming into the mid to upper 80s in the second half of the week.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Mild

Low: 59

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Lower Humidity

High: 82

MONDAY

Mainly Sunny

Warming Up

High: 86

TUESDAY

Morning Clouds

Afternoon Sun

High: 79

