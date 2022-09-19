Record Heat Likely

Monday will be hot, humid, and mostly sunny. Highs will be near 90 in Omaha, but the humidity will make most of the afternoon feel like the mid to upper 90s. Parts of southeast Nebraska could reach the mid 90s, while western Iowa continues to run a few degrees cooler.

We stay warm overnight, only cooling off into the low 70s under mostly clear skies.

Record heat is expected Tuesday as we continue to heat up. Mostly sunny skies push Omaha into the mid 90s, likely topping the record of 95, set in 2018. The humidity will make it feel like we are at 100+ degrees.

A cold front arrives overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, bringing some much-needed relief from both the heat and humidity! Wednesday starts with a few hit and miss showers, but a lot of spots stay dry. We see a lot of clouds linger into the afternoon with highs only in the low 70s.

Fall officially starts Thursday, and our temperatures will be below average. Highs will be in the upper 60s with a mix of sun and clouds and low humidity.

Friday starts with some scattered rain showers, but the afternoon looks drier and cool. Highs stay in the upper 60s.

We warm up a little more over the weekend, but just closer to average. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs near 80, followed by mid 70s on Sunday.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Humid

High: 90

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Warm

Low: 73

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Muggy

Record: 95 (2018)

High: 96

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain Early

High: 73

