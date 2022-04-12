Severe Storms Likely Tuesday

Tuesday will be warm and windy, with most of eastern Nebraska climbing into the mid and upper 80s. Western Iowa will be a touch cooler with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. There will be a number of clouds around, which could give way to some scattered sprinkles through the early afternoon, but there should be some sunshine later in the day.

Then we have to watch for two rounds of storms, both of which could be severe. Around the evening commute, a few spotty storms could develop along the Missouri River then push east into western Iowa from 5-8 pm. This requires us pumping in enough severe weather ingredients in the afternoon. If we don't, these won't even develop, but if they do, they would be very strong supercell storms. These would have a higher threat for stronger tornadoes and extra-large hail.

The second round of potentially severe weather will be a line of storms ahead of a cold front moving from northwest to southeast. Again, exactly when and how far west these develop will be determined by how the afternoon plays out. If they develop over northeast Nebraska, it would be around 6 pm, give or take an hour. The line is more likely to be developed as it nears the Omaha metro closer to 8/9 pm. It then pushes into western Iowa, with the severe threat ending by 1 am. The line of storms will have the potential to create damaging winds, pockets of large hail, and a few weaker tornadoes.

Behind the cold front, Wednesday will be colder and windy. Highs will be in the low 50s. We may have to dodge a few snowflakes during the day, mainly in western Iowa. The strong wind and low humidity also combine for a very high fire danger, so not outdoor burning or anything that could start a fire.

We stay windy Thursday. The sunshine will be back, but we stay in the low 50s.

A few more clouds move in Friday with highs in the mid 50s.

The 50s continue this weekend with a small chance for some rain and snow late Saturday and into Easter Sunday.

