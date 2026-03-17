Quick afternoon precip before temps take off

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Spotty light rain/snow this afternoon

Near record highs later in the week

Wildfire conditions remain elevated

FORECAST

Still seeing a couple of single digits for feels like temps this morning, with clouds rolling back in. We do have a shot at seeing some afternoon snowfall turning into light rain.

Any rain or snow amounts look very low from this, and should bring minimal travel impacts, unless air temps dip below freezing.

It will be slightly warmer, and a little breezy again Tuesday with gusts out from the south at 25-30mph. Temps will struggle to warm into the mid 30s due to the clouds and rain/snow. Some may reach the 40s closer to Lincoln.

Warmer weather really begins to kick into gear on Wednesday with highs in the 60s and lots of sunshine!

Thursday will be even warm with highs in the upper 70s! Record highs are possible both on Friday and Saturday with 80s for highs.

With the warmer weather likely comes more dry air and elevated wildfire conditions for the region this week.

The second half of this weekend looks cooler, and breezy with highs dropping in the 60s by Sunday. As of now, no rain comes from this cool-down.

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty PM Rain/Snow

High: 37

Wind: S 15-25

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Frigid

Low: 30

Wind: S 5-15

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 67

Wind: W 10-15

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