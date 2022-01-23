Quick cool down Sunday

After a warm up on Saturday afternoon, a cold front arrives tonight and brings in some colder air for Sunday. Temperatures will be in the teen to start the day and only warm into the low 30s in the afternoon.

Monday looks even better as we climb into the low 40s with partly cloudy skies.

Then another cold front drops in. Winds will crank up Tuesday blowing in another batch of cold weather. Highs will be in the low 20s Tuesday, but this will be a short-lived cold snap. Along with the drop in temperatures, the cold front also clears skies.

We quickly warm back up midweek, getting into the mid 30s Wednesday and low 40s on Thursday.

Friday will be just slightly cooler, in the mid 30s, before we warm into the mid 40s again on Saturday.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Refreeze

Low: 18

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Above Average

High: 38

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warm

High: 42

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cold

High: 21

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.