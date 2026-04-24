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Quick, sunny break before Sunday showers

Thankfully, we'll see a break from the storms for our Friday, but more shower chances loom into the weekend
Quick, sunny break before Sunday showers
Paige's 4-24 Morning Forecast
Posted

3 THINGS TO KNOW

  • Sunny and cooler Friday
  • Comfortable weekend
  • More rain on Sunday

FORECAST

The sunshine is back Friday, and it's a little cooler and less breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

There may be more chances at rain over the weekend. Saturday has a small chance at rain and it will be a mostly cloudy day, in the upper 60s.

Sunday carries the more likely chance for rain and storms, with rain probabilities becoming likely be the afternoon and evening. A few stronger storms may be possible, mainly south of Omaha.

There may still be a little bit of rain into Monday morning. Otherwise, the start of next week is looking a little drier with cooler than average temperatures.

The average high for late April is around 70 degrees, and we will be closer to the low 60s all of next week. There are some spotty rain chances around next Wednesday and Thursday.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler, Less Breezy

High: 67

Wind: NW 10-15

SATURDAY
Cloudy

Small Spot Showers

High: 69

Wind: NE 10-15

SUNDAY
Storm Chances

Breezy

High: 70

Wind: SE 15-25

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