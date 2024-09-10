Quiet for now, as warm weather continues for Omaha

It will be a partly cloudy night with clearing skies by Wednesday morning. We'll start the day near 60 degrees.

There should be a lot more sunshine on Wednesday, and southerly winds become breezy again, too. Highs will be in the upper 80s, and there will still be a little haze in the sky due to wildfire smoke.

The relative humidity will be in the 20-29% range (very dry) on Wednesday, so avoid burning anything outdoors as the air will be too dry and breezy.

The last day of the stretch of near-90 degree afternoons will be Thursday. It will be another sunny day in the upper 80s with breezy south winds, and the humidity improves a little.

We start to cool off a little Friday, only reaching the mid 80s Friday afternoon with a lot of sunshine.

Clouds will start to return to the region this weekend, but for now things are looking rain-free. Afternoon highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid 80s, although Sunday may be a little cooler as more clouds move in to end the weekend.

We start next week slightly above average for afternoon highs, in the low 80s, and a slight chance for rain on Monday

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 89

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Near Average

Low: 62

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 89

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 85

