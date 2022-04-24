Quiet start to the week

Clouds continue to move into the area this evening and tonight. Temperatures will get chilly, too, falling into the 30s by the time you head out the door Monday morning. Breezy northwest winds continue tonight with gusts up to 30 mph.

The weather will be quieter early this week. Highs will be in the mid 50s Monday with some clouds around in the morning before clearing in the afternoon. It will stay breezy with winds gusting up to 30 mph at times.

Temperatures climb a little higher on Tuesday, into the mid 60s, under mostly sunny skies. FINALLY, the winds will be calmer on Tuesday.

But we get breezy again on Wednesday, warming us back into the mid 70s for the middle of the week, and the wind will stick around through the rest of the week and into the weekend, unfortunately. The 70s look to stick around for Thursday and Friday afternoons, too.

We have some more chances to see some showers and storms starting overnight Wednesday into Thursday, but rain and storms look to be more widespread on Friday.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

Low: 37

MONDAY

AM Clouds/PM Sun

Mild & Breezy

High: 56

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 65

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 74

