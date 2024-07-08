Quiet This Week and Heat Stays in Check, For Now

It will be a comfortable summer evening, with clear skies. We'll cool in the low 60s for Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be a tad warmer, in the mid 80s with a lot of sunshine.

We might see a few spotty showers on Wednesday afternoon, through the evening, and this will be our best chance for any rain for the next several days. Highs will be in the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies.

The sunshine is back in full force to finish the workweek, and the heat and humidity start to climb. Thursday will be in the upper 80s, followed by a 90 degree day on Friday.

This weekend looks hot. Saturday will be in the low to mid 90s, followed by mid 90s on Sunday. Both afternoons will be mostly sunny. With higher humidity, the mornings only cool off into the low 70s.

This stretch of summer heat is expected to last until early next week. Monday will likely remain hot with mid 90s for highs. We may see things start to cool down a bit by Tuesday, when we drop into the low 90s.

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Comfortable

Low: 62

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 85

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty P.M. Storms

High: 84

