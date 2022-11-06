Quiet Weather For Monday

A few clouds remain around for Sunday as highs begin to slowly recover going into the upper 50s, not too far away from the average for November. The winds should also relax on Sunday.

Another tranquil day on Monday with highs in the 50s and a southerly wind. There is an elevated fire danger on Monday with the dry air, so avoid outdoor burning.

Then things get messy Tuesday through the end of the week as a slow-moving storm system enters the region. Election Day will see some scattered showers with a few rumbles of thunder during the day, temperatures will rise into the mid-60s.

The storm system pulls to the north on Wednesday, bringing in winds upwards of 30-40mph and warmth, highs will go into the mid 70s on Wednesday with cloud cover.

Thursday gets tricky as the cold front passes through. Some storms are possible early on, but as temperatures drop, we might get cold enough for some snow on the backside of the system. Keep updated as the forecast continues to get refined.

Much colder weather spills in on Friday into the weekend with well-below average temperatures.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Chilly

Low: 29

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Near Average

High: 55

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

Breezy

High: 64

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Windy

Record: 73 (1999)

High: 75

