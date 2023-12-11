Quiet Weather Through This Week

This evening will be quiet with temperatures dropping into the 30s by sundown, and into the low 20s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be a cooler day, and there will be more clouds by the afternoon, too. Highs will only reach the upper 30s and we could see a few snow flurries heading into the evening.

We'll be back in the warming trend Wednesday, and the sunshine will be back as well. Highs midweek will reach the upper 40s.

Late this week into this weekend will remain very mild for this time of year in Omaha, near 50 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Average highs this time of December are typically around 39 degrees now.

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 22

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Colder

High: 38

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Above Average

High: 44

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Above Average

High: 49

