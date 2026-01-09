Rain and snow exit late this evening, a chilly Friday and Saturday

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Rain and snow Thursday night

Small chance at snow near northwest Missouri

A chilly and breezy Saturday

FORECAST:

Rain will continue across Omaha through midnight, and as colder air moves in, some snow will mix in with the rain through midnight to 2am. Snow accumulations are now expected to be less that 1/4" in most areas, as the snow will be melting due to above freezing temperatures. This could lead to slushy conditions.

Any standing water puddles due to the heavy rain will freeze by the morning as air temps fall below freezing overnight.

By Friday morning, skies will be mostly sunny with temps in the upper 20s to start the day. Clouds will move back in for the afternoon, with highs in the upper 30s. Some light snow may be possible Friday evening, but this has been trending to now stay mostly south of the Omaha viewing area altogether.

This weekend will be a chilly one, and closer to normal for January.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with highs in the mid 30s. We may see a few snow flurries during the day, but no accumulations are expected.

We're back into some sunshine on Sunday with highs in the mid 30s.

Next week starts out mild again, in the low 50s for Monday and Tuesday. There are small chances for rain mid-week.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Snow Ends

Low: 28

Wind: NW 15-25

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

PM Snow SE

High: 38

Wind: N 5-15

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 35

Wind: N 15-25

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

