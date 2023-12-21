Rain and Snow for Christmas Travel

Today will be mostly cloudy, but we start getting warmer again. Highs will be in the low 50s along and south of I-80, including in Omaha. North of I-80, 40s will be more common.

Winter starts Thursday night, but it won't start with snow. We'll just see some light rain in cities mainly southeast of Omaha. The rain will start to move into southeast Nebraska towards the end of the evening commute. It expands towards Omaha and into western Iowa tonight and should be gone by the Friday morning commute. Even southeast of Omaha, the rain won't be for everyone.

Friday will start in the low 40s with mostly cloudy skies. We'll start to get more sunshine out in the afternoon as skies clear from west to east. Highs will be in the low 50s in most cities.

It starts to get breezy Saturday, but we keep warming up with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 50s. A few spotty showers are possible during the day, but rain becomes more likely Saturday night.

The rain will be more widespread Sunday morning (Christmas Eve). The rain will continue at times the rest of the day, keeping us mostly cloudy and breezy with highs in the mid 50s. While eastern Nebraska and western Iowa will be all rain, snow will be falling Sunday across the Nebraska panhandle and areas closer to North Platte.

The snow will expand into central Nebraska on Christmas, but eastern Nebraska and western Iowa will likely stay as scattered rain Monday. It stays breezy and mostly cloudy as we get cooler. Highs will be in the mid 40s, which is still above average.

As colder weather keeps blowing in Tuesday morning, there's a slightly better chance for some of our rain to either mix in with wet snow or change into some pockets of wet snow. The scattered wintry mix will continue at times as we warm into the upper 30s.

Depending on how fast the rain moves out of the Heartland, there could be a few spotty leftover showers to dodge Wednesday. Highs will be near 40.

