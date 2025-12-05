Rain and snow on Saturday, here's the latest on timing and totals

WHAT TO KNOW:



Warmer weather, in the 30s Friday

Rain and snow mix Saturday

A warming trend for next week

FORECAST:

Temperatures will hold, and possibly warm overnight, reaching the low 20s by Friday morning.

Friday will be much warmer, and we should see significant snowmelt across the region. It will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s. Neighborhoods around Lincoln may even reach the 40s!

We stay dry and partly cloudy Friday night, dropping into the mid-20s for Saturday morning.

A 'clipper' system will roll through the region Saturday, bringing a chance at light rain and snow, followed by another quick shot of cold air. While details may change, as of right now, the snow will move in Saturday afternoon and last through Saturday night. Some of the snow may mix with rain south of I-80. This includes Omaha. Amounts will be light, generally under 1" for most of us. The exception will be closer to Denison and Carroll, where it will be mostly snow, with 1-3" possible.

By Sunday, it will be cloudy and colder. We start Sunday in the low 10s and only warm to around 18 degrees. Sunday night will be frigid with lows in the single digits.

A warming trend is expected next week, with temperatures at or above average. What does this mean? Days are generally in the 30s and 40s. More importantly, highs above freezing.

Monday will be mostly sunny, in the mid-30s. Tuesday will be even warmer with low 40s. We do cool off a little next Wednesday and Thursday, and there is a chance of rain and snow mid-week, but highs are expected to remain in the mid-30s, above freezing.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Not as Cold

High: 37

Wind: SW 5-10

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

A Warmer Night

Low: 23

Wind: NW 5-15

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

PM Rain and Snow

High: 33

Wind: SE 5-20

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Small PM Snow Chance

High: 18

Wind: SE 5-15

