Rain and snow return Saturday.

We stay cool today with a high near 40 and mostly cloudy skies, although we will try to squeeze out a little more sunshine at the end of the day.

Clouds thicken back up overnight as we cool into the upper 20s for Saturday morning.

At that point some light and spotty rain and snow will start to move into the region, becoming more widespread by late Saturday morning. Snow will be more common north of I-80, Omaha likely sees a mix of rain and snow, and mainly snow the farther south you live. This will end from northwest to southeast in the afternoon, but could linger into the evening for northwest Missouri. It will also be windy, reducing visibility as the snow falls and making our highs in the upper 30s feel colder.

Snow totals for most cities, including Omaha, will be from nothing up to an inch, but roads will likely just be wet or slushy. Slightly higher totals of 1-3 inches are possible northeast of the metro in cities like Denison and Atlantic.

Clocks spring forward Saturday night, which is also a good time to check the batteries in your smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, and weather radios.

The cold and windy weather continues Sunday with highs in the mid 30s, but skies will clear in the afternoon, letting in more sunshine.

The wind will be lighter Monday, but it will still be cold with mid 30s and mostly sunny skies.

We get a nice warm-up into the middle of next week with upper 40s Tuesday, followed by a run for 60 on Wednesday.

