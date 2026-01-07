Rain and snow return with colder air Thursday

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Scattered rain and snow Thursday

Minor snow accumulations Thursday night

Chance at light snow Friday evening

FORECAST:

After a very warm afternoon where most of the region set high temperature records, we stay mild overnight as clouds move back in. We'll start Thursday morning dry, but cloudy in the upper 30s.

Rain moves into the region mid to late Thursday morning and will be scattered for the rest of the day. Almost everyone will see rain at some point, but the heaviest rain will be along and south of I-80, where some neighbors could see as much as 1/2-1" of rain. Temperatures will be in the low 40s for most of the day.

As colder air moves into the region Thursday afternoon, some of this rain will change over to snow across northeast Nebraska. It won't be until closer to the evening commute that the rain/snow mix reaches points along and north of I-80, including Omaha.

Some minor snow accumulations from this are possible, with most seeing less than 1" of snow. It will be mostly melting, but could create slushy and slick driving conditions in the evening. This precipitation will exit the region Thursday night around 1-2am.

Friday will be cloudy and mostly dry, with a returning chance at snow in the evening. This second round of snow will mostly stay south of Omaha, where into Northwest Missouri and southwest Iowa, we could see around an inch of snow Friday night.

Saturday will be the coldest day we have over the next week. It will be breezy with highs in the low to mid 30s and a few snow flurries with in with the clouds. No snow accumulations are expected.

Sunday will be cold, but sunny and quiet with highs in the mid 30s.

Another warm-up begins next week with highs in the 40s and 50s on Monday and Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Increasing Clouds

Chilly

Low: 39

Wind: SW 5-10

THURSDAY

Cloudy

Rain & Evening Snow

High: 43

Wind: NW 10-15

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

PM Snow

High: 38

Wind: N 10-20

