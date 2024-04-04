Rain and Storms Return This Weekend: Here's When

It will be a little breezy today, but a lot lighter than Wednesday! It will also be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 50s in Omaha. Northeast of Omaha, it will be a little cooler, with mid 50s. South of Omaha, many cities will make it into the low 60s.

We stay mostly clear and dry tonight as the wind lightens back up. We will fall into the upper 20s and low 30s for Friday morning.

Friday will be mostly sunny, and we keep warming up, with highs in the low 60s and even lighter wind!

It gets windy again Saturday, but we keep warming up. We will be in the upper 60s with more sunshine in the first half of the day.

By Saturday evening, scattered rain and storms will start to move into eastern Nebraska, then will expand into western Iowa Saturday night. A couple of these storms could get close to severe levels in eastern Nebraska, but they should weaken as they push farther east into western Iowa.

Most of the rain will be over by Sunday morning, but we'll have to dodge a few hit and miss showers the rest of the day. It will still be windy Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid 60s and a lot of clouds.

More clouds are looking likely Monday, which would block more of the eclipse, but we'll hopefully see enough breaks in the clouds to enjoy it at times. Highs will be in the low 60s.

We stay in the low 60s Tuesday and Wednesday with a better mix of sunshine and clouds.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 59

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 28

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 63

SATURDAY

Morning Sunshine

Rain/Storms Late

Windy

High: 67

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.